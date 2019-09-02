2Baba Reveals His Biggest Achievement As He Celebrates 20 Years On Stage

by Eyitemi
2 Baba
2 Baba

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba has revealed that his biggest achievement as he celebrates his 20-year on stage are his kids.

The singer made this known during an exclusive interview with Daily Post on Wednesday, 18th September.

His words:

“My biggest achievement? Na my kids oo. They inspire and motivate me.”

Corroborating his remark, Efe Omoregbe, his manager and Now Muzik CEO, added that what 2Baba is actually celebrating is 20 tears a king and not 20 years on stage.

Read Also: 2Baba Reveals Lesson Learnt in the Music Industry

 Efe Omoregbe’s remark:
“What Tuface is celebrating is 20 years a King not 20 years on stage.
 
“20 years of marketing machine, good sound, direction, conscious music, dance music, consistency, opening doors, A-list international awards, selling out shows.
 
“He made many artistes who are now at the top believe that they could make it, including some that used to live outside Nigeria.
 
“He’s been involved in helping others grow, humanitarian works, success of elections, among others”, Omoregbe added.
Tags from the story
2 Baba, Innocent Ujah Idibia
0

You may also like

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce pictured all smiles with Akon in Lagos (photo)

Gulder Ultimate Search 9: Kofya Brown Evicted [Photos]

See How Actress Angela Okorie’s Face Looks without Makeup

M.I. releases Video for ‘Brother’ feat. Nosa & Milli as he addresses Choc Boiz Fallout (Watch)

Peter Okoye Signs New Artiste To PClassic Records (Photos)

Mercy Johnson Church Wedding Pictures

Drake’s ‘One Dance’ to become longest-reigning chart topper

Don Jazzy’s Responds To D’banj’s Dedication Of His MAMA Award To Him

Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Shola Is On Her A-Game As She Celebrates 26th Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *