2Baba Reveals His Biggest Achievement As He Celebrates 20 Years On Stage

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba has revealed that his biggest achievement as he celebrates his 20-year on stage are his kids.

The singer made this known during an exclusive interview with Daily Post on Wednesday, 18th September.

His words:

“My biggest achievement? Na my kids oo. They inspire and motivate me.”

Corroborating his remark, Efe Omoregbe, his manager and Now Muzik CEO, added that what 2Baba is actually celebrating is 20 tears a king and not 20 years on stage.

Efe Omoregbe’s remark:

“What Tuface is celebrating is 20 years a King not 20 years on stage.

“20 years of marketing machine, good sound, direction, conscious music, dance music, consistency, opening doors, A-list international awards, selling out shows.

“He made many artistes who are now at the top believe that they could make it, including some that used to live outside Nigeria.

“He’s been involved in helping others grow, humanitarian works, success of elections, among others”, Omoregbe added.