2face Replies Huspuppi Who Called Out Nigerian Celebrities On Xenophobic Attack

Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba has reacted to the claims that Nigerian celebrities have remained silent over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa by Dubai big boy, Hushpuppi.

Recall that the Dubai based Nigerian lashed out at South African and Nigerian celebrities for keeping mute on the ongoing issue.

However, reacting to this, the veteran singer expressed that blaming celebrities for not talking is uncalled for at this moment.

He further expressed that Hushpuppi does not know what is going through the minds of many celebrities or what they are doing to combat the issue.

See his response below: