30-Year-Old Son Of Brazilian Football Legend Cafu, Dies While Playing Football

Brazilian football legend Cafu, has lost his son Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, 30, while the latter was playing football.

According to reports, Danilo suffered a heart attack while playing football with friends on Wednesday.

Danilo reportedly complained about feeling unwell, before playing the game at his home in Barueri, Sau Paulo.

Upon slumping, he was taken to the city’s Albert Einstein Hospital but sadly passed.

Cafu’s former team-mate and friend Paulo Sergio confirmed the sad news saying Danilo felt ill after ten minutes of the game.

Roma has since paid tribute via a statement which read thus;

‘The club sends its deepest condolences to Marcos Cafu and his family at this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.’

 

