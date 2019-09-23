300 Level Varsity Student Nearly Drowns In River During Picnic In Edo

by Eyitemi
The deceased, Priscilla
Priscilla

A video has surfaced on the internet capturing the sad moment Priscilla, a 300-level student of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, almost drowned in a river during a picnic.

In the video, the students were seen playing around the shallow part of the water before Priscilla moved towards the deep part of the water.

However, trouble started after she started throwing her hands up as she tries to get the attention of her colleagues who quickly moved to the scene.

According to reports, she was rescued and doing fine now.

