37-Year-Old And 17-Year-Old Cousins Caught In Incesteous Act (Photos)

A Nigerian lady, @AdaIkwerre took to Instagram to expose chats uncovering an incest act between her 37-year-old and 17-year-old cousins.

The chat clearly shows the 37 year old had disvirgined the 17 year old.

Taking to Instagram, the lady, who is said to be an indigene of Ikwerre community of Rivers State, revealed that she cried all night when she found out.

According to @AdaIkwerre, her 17-year-old cousin denied the act when she confronted her while adding that the punishment for the act in her community is death if cleansing is not done.

The lady further urged people not to trust anyone and people should always check on loved ones living under the same roof with them.

See screenshots below: