48 Hours After Calling Him Love Of Her Life, Kenya Moore Splits From Husband

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, has confirmed that she is splitting from her husband, Marc Daly, barely 28 hours after describing him as the love of her life while appearing on Tamron Hall‘s daytime talk show.

The duo was married for two years before the screen diva announced on Friday via a public statement that she would be splitting from her husband.

Her words:

“I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time.”

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly.

Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn.”