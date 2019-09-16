50 Cent Throws More Shades In Feud Against Model Lala Kent

50 Cent seems to be clear enough to show that he hasn’t had enough on his latest feud with model Lala Kent and he’s not about to show mercy.

The American rapper reignited the feud with Lala Kent as he dragged her out by calling her out via Instagram since Friday.

He started off by claiming that Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett are heavy drug users. Shocked?

On Friday, 5o Cent posted a screenshot of a news story about Kent on Instagram, where she claimed that she had “receipts” to prove she had “bruised his ego” during their feud.

Sharing the screenshot, 50 Cent hinted:

“Now don’t say she didn’t ask for it when I start tripping.”

He went on to mock Kent by sharing a screenshot of an article about Kent’s rock-bottom moment when she was reportedly “drunk four days straight.” In his post, 50 Cent suggested that this was why she was misstating the details of their feud.

“She must be on some drunk h**, I don’t remember type s***.

“Have a drink, hit da powda, have a drink, hit da poweda have a drink hit da powda 4 days straight.”

In another post, 50 Cent shared a picture of Kent and Emmett in bed together.

The picture followed an additional fictional dialogue as caption.

In it, Emmett apologized to 50 Cent, saying:

“this b**** is drunk and high. I told her to put that damn phone down she don’t listen.” In his own voice, he replied: “shut the f*** up Randell.”

50 Cent didn’t end it there.

He also shared two short clips from Vanderpump Rules, mocking Kent, Emmett and their relationship. The first was a confessional where Kent described her first meeting with Emmett, saying she “let him hit it the first night.” “Then he falls in LOVE with the h**.”

50 Cent added in his next post, “and they live drunk and high happily ever after.”