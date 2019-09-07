50% Of Depression Can Be Cured By Bank Alert: Reno Omokri

Popular social media counsellor and pastor, Reno Omokri, has revealed what he discovered about depression during his years of counselling.

The social media evangelist revealed that just a minute percentage of people who are depressed requires anti-depressant.

According to him, a huge chunk of the people who are depressed will get out of depression when they receive bank alert.

He went further to express that some depressed people also get out of that state by creating a relationship, be it friendship or marriage.

See his tweet below: