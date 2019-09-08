5000 Jobs Lost Due To Anti-Xenophobia Protests In Lagos: Governor Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has made it known that 5,000 people lost their jobs in Lagos following the xenophobic attack carried out in Ajah and Surulere Malls by hoodlums.

Recall news surfaced that some people attacked malls in Ajah and Surulere after it was revealed that some Nigerians were killed in South African by its citizens.

The Governor, who was at Sangotedo and Surulere Shoprite malls said; “we have seen the amount of enormous destruction in both plazas and the first thing is to condemn in strong terms, whatever could have led to this, it is extensive destruction of people’s property. “As a government, we have come out to condemn this and to assure the business community that ease of doing business is paramount to us and security of lives and property is part of the to-do list for us.

“We are charging our security operatives to stop at nothing, to ensure that they keep all of these facilities safe and secure,” Sanwo-Olu noted that although this xenophobic act took place in South Africa, Nigerians were the ones feeling the hardship and should move to stop such occurrence, while stating that thousands of workers from these businesses had suffered losses as a result of these attacks.

“In both malls, over 5,000 people are out of jobs.

“These are jobs where Nigerians are the ones that have been affected.”