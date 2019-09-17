’60 Million Nigerians Have Body Odour’ – Ethinosa Idemudia Shows Support For Tacha

Controversial actress, Ethinosa Idemudia has expressed that 60 million Nigerians, have body odour, in a show of support for BBNaija housemate Tacha, who is alleged to have body odour.

Few days ago, fellow housemate, Mike, commented on the issue when he advised Khafi to tell Tacha to apply roll-on.

His statement resurrected the believe that the Port Harcourt slay queen has body odour.

Reacting to the brouhaha about Tacha’s body odour, Ethinosa shared a picture showing her rocking a customized top.

Printed on the shirt as seen in the picture:

Image result for Ethinosa Idemudia

 

