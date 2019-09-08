62-Year-Old Clergyman Arrested For Taking Unclad Photos Of Female Members

A 62-year-old clergyman, Olusegun Oyetunji, has been taken into custody for taking unclad photos of his female members with the intention of blackmailing them.

Oyetunji, who was arrested by the Oyo state police command have arrested, landed into trouble when he fell out with one of his victims, a 28-year-old lady after she discovered he was a fake pastor.

The clergyman had threatened to release the photos online unless she comes back to his church.

The lady was smart enough to reconcile with him so she could get her hands on his phone and delete her pictures.

Shockingly, the lady found out she wasn’t the only one the pastor had been taken advantage of as he had nudes of other women including a 17-year-old in his phone.

The pastor had lured the young girl into having sex with him with the hopes of getting a solution to her family issues.

When he questioned by the police, Oyetunji recounted how he started his sexual relations with his first victim, the 28-year-old lady saying,

“I went into cleric work after getting a calling from God. I pastor the Gospel Ministers Commission. I didn’t found it myself; the founder asked me to take over shortly before he died.

For the first victim, one day, I went to a hospital in Awe, Oyo, to see one of the members of the church who was ill, and I prayed for him. Then, some staff members of the hospital also asked me to pray for them, which I did.

They also pressured me to tell them what God was saying concerning them. They gave me a room in the hospital so I could deliver the message to them and I did. That was how I met one of them, the 28- year-old lady (name withheld).

She later came to me to seek counsel for her problems. She said several men had dumped her in the past. This happened in 2018. We prayed together and I couldn’t get a clue, so I told her that she would have to come back.

After some days, she returned and I gave her anointing oil to rub on every part of her body, which she did. The next time she came, I anointed her, I anointed every part of her body, including her private part. That was the starting point; later, we had sexual intercourse. That was the deceit of the enemy. I can’t blame anybody for it but myself” he said