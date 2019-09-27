62-Year-Old Father Chains, Locks Up Daughter For Rejecting Forced Marriage (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Forced marriage
Forced marriage
Men of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, have arrested a 62-year-old man named Muhammad Ujujud for allegedly locking up and chaining his 16-year-old daughter for two years, Fatima, after rejecting forced marriage.

Also, the suspect was said to have locked up his son in a separate room but unfortunately, the boy died.

Read Also: Buhari Warns Against Forced Marriages, Child Abduction

According to a local who spoke with journalists, the man is notorious for meting out corporal punishment on his family and he was dreaded in the village.

His words:

“He hardly gave them food to eat. The sleep and defecate in just one point.”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
NAPTIP
0

You may also like

Fuel Scarcity will Get Worse – NUPENG

Shocking: Nigerian Pastor In Police Net For Allegedly Impregnating 20 Church Members

Shocking: Nigerian Pastor In Police Net For Allegedly Impregnating 20 Church Members

Emmerson Mnangagwa replaces Robert Mugabe as ZANU-PF Chairman

Nigeria has 15 million addicts – Buba Marwa reveals

Governors seek balance of Paris fund from President Buhari

Army Hands Over Boko Haram Detainees To Borno Govt

President Buhari

“I assure you, Our security and law enforcement agencies are capable of safeguarding the country” – Buhari

Gombe State government set to implement N 56, 000 minimum wage salary

EFCC refunds N36million to schools duped by fraudsters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *