62-Year-Old Father Chains, Locks Up Daughter For Rejecting Forced Marriage (VIDEO)

Men of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, have arrested a 62-year-old man named Muhammad Ujujud for allegedly locking up and chaining his 16-year-old daughter for two years, Fatima, after rejecting forced marriage.
Also, the suspect was said to have locked up his son in a separate room but unfortunately, the boy died.
Read Also: Buhari Warns Against Forced Marriages, Child Abduction
According to a local who spoke with journalists, the man is notorious for meting out corporal punishment on his family and he was dreaded in the village.
His words:
“He hardly gave them food to eat. The sleep and defecate in just one point.”
Watch the video below: