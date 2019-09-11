70% Of Men Are With Their Current Girlfriends Because They Can Not Afford Better Ones – Tunde Ednut

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut started off the day with a controversial relationship post.

According to Ednut, most men are still with their present girlfriends due to lack of money causing them to be unable to upgrade to better women.

Read Also: Why BBNaija Is A Waste Of Time, Energy And Foolishness On The Part Of The Viewers: Tunde Ednut

He shared a post which read thus; “Your boyfriend is with you because you are what he can afford right now. Let him get money! I repeat, let him get money,” and captioned the post; “NOT ALL Oo! More than 70% of guys are like this and some of their ladies know this ?… He sees all these Instagram girls all the time, na just cause money no dey Oo! He’s just managing his level. WAIT FIRST!!! ?”