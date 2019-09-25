74th UNGA: How Buhari Gave A Different Answer To A Question On Population

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) in New York, the United States alongside other world leaders.
During a panel on Tuesday, the anchor of the panel asked the Nigerian president to educate the group on the country’s plans for its very young population.
She said: President Buhari, Nigeria has a very young population perhaps you might highlight what a pathway for a resilience future looks like.
In his response, President Buhari went off point, reading from a prepared speech on how the country intends to tackle climate change in line with the desire of the UN secretary-general.
Watch video below
ABEG NAIJA YOUTHS, SE UNA UNDERSTAND WETIN OGA GEN BUHARI DEY TALK HERE? SE E DEY LIE OR DEY YARN D TRUTH? Answer Please pic.twitter.com/gINMNoXrJ6
— Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) September 25, 2019