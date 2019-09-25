74th UNGA: Nigerians Knock Buhari For Giving ‘Off Point’ Answer

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure on how president Muhammadu Buhari answered a question in the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) in New York, United States.

President Buhari was present alongside other world leaders during a panel session on Tuesday, to discuss their plans for their countries in various regards.

During a panel, the anchor asked Buhari what his plans are to ensure a resilient future for the country’s very young population.

She said: President Buhari, Nigeria has a very young population perhaps you might highlight what a pathway for a resilient future looks like.

The president not only read from a prepared speech but gave a totally answer from the question asked.

This has stirred a hot debate among some Nigerians on Twitter, who are criticising the president for not answering the question from his heart rather reading a speech completely different from the questions asked.

See reactions

Buhari was asked questions about what he's doing about youth population in Nigeria. Baba went off off off off point and immediately started talking about climate change from a written note. Buhari can no longer process anything intelligently. pic.twitter.com/az2MCkJWbT — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) September 25, 2019

I really don’t know what is going on in that Buhari’s UN video but no one should be reading a speech from a paper or iPad or whatever on a panel discussion. You should speak from your head and engage the audience. That is if it is a panel discussion. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) September 25, 2019

Presenter: what is the future of oil and gas investments in Nigeria Buhari: Nigerian youths sit down and do nothing waiting for oil money Presenter: Nigeria has a very young population, what is the pathway for a resilient future Buhari: the Lake Chad is shrinking Lifeless — Nafiu T (@nafeezi) September 25, 2019

Zero correlation between question and answer but very typical of the Buhari administration: They bring watery solutions to non-crucial issues while leaving the real problems unsolved and unanswered. Watching this, for me, was mental torture and really quite painful. https://t.co/upzl8H7bDA — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 25, 2019

So if Channels TV invites Buhari to its Sunrise Daily programme, uncle will go with a prepared speech? 😂😂😂😂 — Henry Shield (@henryshield) September 25, 2019