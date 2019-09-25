74th UNGA: Nigerians Knock Buhari For Giving ‘Off Point’ Answer

Buhari
President Buhari

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure on how president Muhammadu Buhari answered a question in the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) in New York, United States.

President Buhari was present alongside other world leaders during a panel session on Tuesday, to discuss their plans for their countries in various regards.

During a panel, the anchor asked Buhari what his plans are to ensure a resilient future for the country’s very young population.

She said: President Buhari, Nigeria has a very young population perhaps you might highlight what a pathway for a resilient future looks like.

The president not only read from a prepared speech but gave a totally answer from the question asked.

This has stirred a hot debate among some Nigerians on Twitter, who are criticising the president for not answering the question from his heart rather reading a speech completely different from the questions asked.

Tags from the story
74th UNGA, Muhammadu Buhari
