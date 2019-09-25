74th UNGA: Nigerians React As Buhari Disgraces Nigeria In New York

The media team of President Muhammadu Buhari have come under severe attack after an ’embarrassing’ outing the president had at a panel in the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

An 4-minute video shared by Tolu Ogunlesi, Buhari’s aide on media, saw the president clearly giving a totally different answer from a prepared speech.

The pan at the panelist simply asked Buhari to highlight a pathway for what a resilient future looks for Nigeria’s young population but the president started speaking about Climate change.

This has prompted Nigerians to call for the sack of both Ogunlesi, and Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide on New Media for sharing the video and glorifying the ‘shameful’ video.

See reactions

Mr. Tolu, did you listen to the question that led to your president response which you are shamelessly glorifying? This is the President of a country in 2019 who can’t think for himself and you blindly promoted this shame as per? This is a disaster!!! https://t.co/vCdlUy7CWW — Muna 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@queen_munah) September 25, 2019

Something dat Osinbajo cud hv handled a bit better. And bashir and tolu have the gusto to post this? He who doesn't understand what livestock is, will surely use sentiment as synonyms/ homophones for resilient. Thet hv sold our country. I need to go where it's sold. — 𝕆𝕃𝕌𝕎𝔸ℕ𝕀𝕄𝕀𝔽𝕀𝕊ℍ𝔼 Sanni I'mbada KINGB4B4 (@chummywayne) September 25, 2019

Tolu, why are you embarrassing your Principal like this? She asks… "Please highlight a pathway for what a resilient future looks like" vis-a-vis Nigerian youths and he starts speaking about Climate change This is very embarrassing.. Almost like he had programmed answers. https://t.co/kNM1rvT6ps — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) September 25, 2019

I think Tolu Ogunlesi and Ahmad shouldn't keep their jobs. The PR was poorly done and their principal was exposed to public ridicule.

Above all, it was total embarrassment for all Nigerians. — 🅴🅽🅴🅶🅱🅰🅽🅸 (@AchileEbikwo) September 25, 2019

Tolu and Bashir should lose September salary for that video That video depicts the state of this presidency.. How can you be asked 2×2 and you begin to recite the Lord's prayer. pic.twitter.com/AkYr9cDMET — Adetona (@_adetona_) September 25, 2019

Apart from the fact that President Buhari answered the question ridiculously, I am yet to see where people read out script during a panel discussion. Where the questions prepared in Aso Rock? It’s distasteful of Tolu to have uploaded that video without reviewing the content. — Henry O (@onos_147) September 25, 2019