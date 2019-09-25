74th UNGA: Nigerians React As Buhari Disgraces Nigeria In New York

by Valerie Oke
President Muhammadu Buhari at the UN general Assembly
President Muhammadu Buhari at the UN General Assembly

The media team of President Muhammadu Buhari have come under severe attack after an ’embarrassing’ outing the president had at a panel in the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

An 4-minute video shared by Tolu Ogunlesi, Buhari’s aide on media, saw the president clearly giving a totally different answer from a prepared speech.

The pan at the panelist simply asked Buhari to highlight a pathway for what a resilient future looks for Nigeria’s young population but the president started speaking about Climate change.

This has prompted Nigerians to call for the sack of both Ogunlesi, and Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide on New Media for sharing the video and glorifying the ‘shameful’ video.

Tags from the story
74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), Muhammadu Buhari
