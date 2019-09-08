8 Amazing Facts About Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema

After sending his aircraft to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa, following the ongoing xenophobic attacks, the Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema has no doubt etched his name on the marble of history.

Many had only known about the airline, Air Peace, before the recent magnanimity of its owner but may not have known the man behind the aviation business.

So, we thought to share 7 things you probably didn’t know about Mr Onyema

1. He went into the aviation business after a friend told him in 2017, that one commercial Boeing 737 could give jobs to over 150 persons.

In an interview with City People, he said, “If it was about profit, I would have kept the money in the banks and be getting double-digit interests on my investments.”

2. He came to Lagos in 1990 in search of jobs with almost nothing but a zeal to practice his law profession.

3. He quatted at Oshodi and would go to Lagos Island by rail. Going back to Oshodi, he would trek from Marina to Iddo to join the overcrowded trains. He wanted to practice his profession as a lawyer.

4. Seven of his aircraft are named after his family. The executive jet has Michael on it, his father’s name. One Domier 328 jet has Helen on it- that is his late mother’s name. The other Domier 328 has Ojochide, his wife’s name. The first four B737 have on them, names of his four children namely; Nnenna– after his first child and daughter, Chinonso– after his first son, Obinna – after his second son and Ugochukwu – after his last son.

5. He was born in Benin City, Edo state in 1964 to parents of Anambra State Origin. He had his early education in Benin.

6. He attended Government College, Ughelli, Delta state after which he was directly offered admission to read law at the University of Ibadan in the same year. He graduated in 1987, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989 and started his legal practice in 1990 in the Law Firm of Nwizugbo & Company and rose to become the Head of Chambers by 1992.

7. He resigned from this law firm to establish his own outfit ONYEMA & CO. He equally floated the property Company of Allen Onyema & Company and an import trade outfit- Continental Business Links Ltd.

8. He is married to Alice Ojochide Ejembi from Kogi State with whom they have four children. They met in Abuja and married in 1993.