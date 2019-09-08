8 Newborns Die In Fire At Maternity Hospital In Algeria

8 newborns have reportedly died following a fire outbreak in the maternity unit of an Algerian hospital near the border with Tunisia.

ENTV television and national radio have reported that the fire broke started at about 4am at the hospital in the town of El Oued, 360 miles southwest of the capital, Algiers.

Reports also have it that 11 newborns, 37 mothers, and 28 employees were evacuated from the building but 3 babies died of burns and five of asphyxiation.

“Unfortunately we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation” Captain Nassim Bernaoui, an emergency services spokesperson said.

The country’s health Minister Mohamed Miraoui, speaking on the sad incident said they are carrying out an investigation to ascertain if the anti-mosquito device was responsible for the fire.