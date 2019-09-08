8 Shiite Members, 18 Others Arrested For Alleged Public Disturbance

by Temitope Alabi
police
Police

The Sokoto state police command has reportedly arrested 26 persons, including eight members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) for alleged public disturbance in the state.

The state commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, while speaking with newsmen on Friday, in Sokoto said the suspects were nabbed at various locations in the state.

Read Also: ‘We Are Ready To Sacrifice Our Lives’ – Shi’ites Tell Nigerian Police

He went on to say that the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly known as Shiites, defied the Federal Government order and came to celebrate Ashura on September 10th.

“They came out in Illela Local Government Area to observe Ashura festival of which they attacked Police and forcefully collected an AK47 rifle from a Police officer. On receipt of the information, the police attached to Illela division trailed the IMN members, arrested eight of them and recovered the rifle,” he said.

Two suspects, Saifullahi Aminu, and Yusuf Maidamma were also arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, trafficking in woman and culpable homicide.

The police chief also revealed that the command also apprehended one Baito Na’alti of Dalijan village, Kebbe Local Government Area, and his gang members over complaints of armed robbery and kidnapping against them.

Tags from the story
Ibrahim Kaoje, nigerian police, Shiite members, Sokoto State
0

You may also like

Help, Buhari! Aba Needs You – Ikonne

Yobe Disburses N61.8m To Traders Affected By insurgency

Dreaded Baddo Member is Arrested Inside Lagos Church After Smashing a Lady’s Head During Night Vigil

Igbos Didn’t Declare War On Nigeria In 1967, Ndigbo In North Replies Presidency

Ex-Gov Kalu ‘Mismanaged’ Abia State – NBC Boss

Girl Accuses Her 57-year-old Father Of Sleeping With Her

East-West Road 77% Completed, Says Minister

Boko Haram: Lawmaker Chides Sultan For Ruling Out Military Option

IGP Extends Deadline For Revalidation Of Tinted Permit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *