8 Shiite Members, 18 Others Arrested For Alleged Public Disturbance

The Sokoto state police command has reportedly arrested 26 persons, including eight members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) for alleged public disturbance in the state.

The state commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, while speaking with newsmen on Friday, in Sokoto said the suspects were nabbed at various locations in the state.

He went on to say that the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly known as Shiites, defied the Federal Government order and came to celebrate Ashura on September 10th.

“They came out in Illela Local Government Area to observe Ashura festival of which they attacked Police and forcefully collected an AK47 rifle from a Police officer. On receipt of the information, the police attached to Illela division trailed the IMN members, arrested eight of them and recovered the rifle,” he said.

Two suspects, Saifullahi Aminu, and Yusuf Maidamma were also arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, trafficking in woman and culpable homicide.

The police chief also revealed that the command also apprehended one Baito Na’alti of Dalijan village, Kebbe Local Government Area, and his gang members over complaints of armed robbery and kidnapping against them.