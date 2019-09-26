87-Year-Old Woman Admits To Killing Her Grandson Because She Fears No One Would Take Care Of Him When She Dies

According to ABC News, an 87-year-old woman named Lilian Parks has admitted to killing her own grandson because she feared her death is soon and no one would take care of the boy when she is away.

According to the news, Joel, the deceased, lives with the grandma on weekends and at a group home during the weekdays.

His lifeless body was discovered after his sister went to check on him at their grandma’s apartment on Sunday.

The Bradenton police then took the old woman into custody for evaluation and medical treatment before she would be charged with second-degree murder once she’s released from a doctor’s care.

The spokesperson for the police department said:

“This is a difficult case for our detectives. Partly, we feel bad for an individual who feels that the only option is to take another human being’s life because you’re so worried about their care after you’re gone. On the other hand, this was a process that was thought out, it was planned, and she took a human life.”

According to the Bradenton Herald, Joel’s father is dead and his mother has been estranged.

Lilian Parks
