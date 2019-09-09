Abia State Polytechnic Sacks 258 Workers

258 staff of the Abia State Polytechnic have been sacked following the implementation of a review report on verification of staff and their certificates by the management of the institution.

In a statement released by the Polytechnic’s Public Relation Officer, Mrs. Chinyere Eze, the management explained the sack was necessary so as to achieve a greater operational efficiency.

Read Also: Orji Kalu Floors Abia State University In court

It reads in full;

“We wish to inform members of the public that we have commenced the implementation of the review report on verification of staff and their certificates, as approved by the state executive council in April 2019.

“Following painstaking verification and reviews, letters have been issued to 258 staff members whose services are no longer required by the institution. All the affected staff are receiving full severance payment in line with their condition of service with the school.

“They will also receive due outstanding salaries as other workers are being paid.

”

Among other things, the ongoing reform is expected to position the institution to achieve its motto of “towards excellence in technology”, meet regular salary obligations of its workforce as well as create necessary environment for academic excellence that the institution is known for”.