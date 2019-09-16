Abuja One Of World’s Safest Captital Cities: IGP Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed has described Abuja as one of the safest cities in the world.

The police boss said this on Monday while reacting to reported cases of kidnapping in the city within the last 48 hours.

According to reports, more than five persons were kidnapped during the weekend in the FCT, and the latest victim was released after ransom of $15,000 was paid in bitcoins to the kidnappers.

In a statement signed by Frank Mba, police spokesman, Mohammed was quoted as saying: “While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, the IGP, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.

Read Also: Lagos Is The Safest City In Nigeria – Frank Mba

“The IGP further observes that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.”

He, therefore, advised residents to go about their lawful duties “without any fear or apprehension”.