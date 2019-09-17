‘Abuja Not Under Seige’ – IGP Adamu

by Temitope Alabi
Mohammed Adamu
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP)  Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has countered claims that the Federal Capital Territory is not safe.

According to the police chief, FCT is safe, secure and not under any form of siege.

Adamu made this known following social media cry out about the upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Adamu stated that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world has proved that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains one of the safest cities.

He added that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a huge anti-crime architecture which has been continuously used to tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.

