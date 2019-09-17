Ace Comedian Ali Baba Celebrates His Daughter As She Turns 21

Ace Nigerian comedian Ali Baba is today celebrating his daughter who turns 21.

The proud dad took to his IG page to share photos of himself with his daughter and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

In his words;

@brandi_akpobome Many say I gave you my genes… But I am waist 38… You are creative, athletic, funny, generous, family oriented, love movies ( ok series), love sneakers, bracelets, fast cars, keeping keepsakes, inquisitive, eat a lot of bread, eat a lot of bread, eat a lot of bread, (ok you get it) you are an amazing people person.

Happy birthday…