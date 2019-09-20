Ace Filmaker, Tyler Perry Pens Emotional Note To His 5-Year-Old Self

by Temitope Alabi
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry

Multi-award winning actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, has penned a moving message to his 5-year-old self, days after he turned 50.

Tyler, who was born Emmitt Perry was abused by his father as a kid.

Read ALso: Tyler Perry is building a massive 35K square foot mansion in Georgia

He wrote;

“Dear 5 year old me,

“May I just say, “Thank you” to the little boy that I was. Thank you for all you went through to allow me to be the man I am today. I love you, and I am so thankful to God that you survived. Even when I didn’t want to, your pureness and innocence ushered me here. Thank you for these 50 years. I love you. We made it.

“What would you say to your younger self? This is just one paragraph of many pages that I’ve written to my younger self over the years.

“I often tell friends to write a letter to their younger self. I promise you, it will change your life.

“If you can get through it, you should try it. It can be so healing.

“Love y’all.

“Guess you can see I’m still celebrating a very young 50, lol.

Tags from the story
Tyler Perry
0

You may also like

Chris Brown and Davido

Blow My Mind: Davido Shares Behind The Scene Video Of Chris Brown Dancing In The Rain

Check Out Kate Henshaw & Flavour Having Fun In South Africa

Bobrisky shares the iPhone X Tonto Dikeh promised to gift Nina.

Actress Lala Akindoju Shares Concern On The Promotion Of Hard Drugs In Guise Of Music And Dance

EXCLUSIVE: 2face And Annie Idibia Plan Elaborate Wedding

Tiwa Savage shares opinion on gender discrimination, believes women should be strong and have careers even though they’re not equal with men

Emeka Ike Keeps Mum On Marital Issues

#BBNaija: Lolu Quickly Covers His Erection After Anto Stood Up From His Lap (Watch Video)

After 9 years, Big Shaq finally visits his hometown in Ghana, pose with his Nana (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *