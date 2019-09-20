Ace Filmaker, Tyler Perry Pens Emotional Note To His 5-Year-Old Self

Multi-award winning actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, has penned a moving message to his 5-year-old self, days after he turned 50.

Tyler, who was born Emmitt Perry was abused by his father as a kid.

He wrote;

“Dear 5 year old me,

“May I just say, “Thank you” to the little boy that I was. Thank you for all you went through to allow me to be the man I am today. I love you, and I am so thankful to God that you survived. Even when I didn’t want to, your pureness and innocence ushered me here. Thank you for these 50 years. I love you. We made it.

“What would you say to your younger self? This is just one paragraph of many pages that I’ve written to my younger self over the years.

“I often tell friends to write a letter to their younger self. I promise you, it will change your life.

“If you can get through it, you should try it. It can be so healing.

“Love y’all.

“Guess you can see I’m still celebrating a very young 50, lol.