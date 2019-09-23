Actor Alexx Ekubo Identifies Those Behind Nigeria’s Problems

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has taken to his Instagram page to reveal the people behind the problems affecting Nigeria.

Alexx Ekubo
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo

The actor who shaded his colleague who have children out of wedlock expressed that people who don’t patronise Nigerian goods are not just part of the problem affecting the nation.

Also Read: Don’t Marry Someone Who Disagrees With You On Fundamental Issues Of Life: Alexx Ekubo

The actor pointed out that this set of people are the problems of Nigeria.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2ugCifHGY1/?igshid=tq4xptl1ms58

Tags from the story
Alexx Ekubo
0

You may also like

Joselyn Dumas releases stunning photos to celebrate her birthday today

Temi Otedola Is Absolutely A Daddy’s Girl And Here’s Proof

OAP Freeze reacts as Apostle Suleman increases his tithe from 10% to 30%

Stop Lying About Your Slap – Witness Tells Different Version Of Karen Igho’s Alleged Slap By Security Man

Hushpuppi reveals as one of Bobrisky’s Baes, checkout new twist

See BTS Photos From ‘Jenny O’ Video Shoot Featuring Oritsefemi

Nollywood Actress Bukky Wright Shows-Off Her Sons

Mercy Aigbe and Daughter, Michelle

Adorable photos of Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Michelle

Laura Ikeji Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz SUV To Celebrate Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *