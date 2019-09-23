Actor Alexx Ekubo Identifies Those Behind Nigeria’s Problems

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has taken to his Instagram page to reveal the people behind the problems affecting Nigeria.

The actor who shaded his colleague who have children out of wedlock expressed that people who don’t patronise Nigerian goods are not just part of the problem affecting the nation.

Also Read: Don’t Marry Someone Who Disagrees With You On Fundamental Issues Of Life: Alexx Ekubo

The actor pointed out that this set of people are the problems of Nigeria.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2ugCifHGY1/?igshid=tq4xptl1ms58