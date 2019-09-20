Actor Daniel K Daniel Exposes How Hot Sex Scenes Are Shot (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nollywood actor, Daniel Kanayo Daniel recently shared a video exposing how steamy sex scenes are shot in the movie industry.

Daniel Kanayo Daniel
Multi-award winning actor and presenter, Daniel Kanayo Daniel

The actor captioned the video:

“Romance and Sex scenes, my absolute least favourite scenes to shoot.
For those people who always think “We are enjoying”

Some of the colleagues of the actor which includes; Uche Ogbodo, Halima Abubakar, Bryan Okwara, Chuks Omalicha and Enyannaya Nwigwe were spotted in his comment section, agreeing to the post.

Watch the video below:

The actor's comment section

