Actor Daniel K Daniel Exposes How Hot Sex Scenes Are Shot (Video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Daniel Kanayo Daniel recently shared a video exposing how steamy sex scenes are shot in the movie industry.
The actor captioned the video:
“Romance and Sex scenes, my absolute least favourite scenes to shoot.
For those people who always think “We are enjoying”
Some of the colleagues of the actor which includes; Uche Ogbodo, Halima Abubakar, Bryan Okwara, Chuks Omalicha and Enyannaya Nwigwe were spotted in his comment section, agreeing to the post.
Watch the video below: