Actor Femi Adebayo Celebrates Wife As She Turns A Year Older

by Eyitemi
Femi Adebayo and girlfriend turned wife
Femi Adebayo and girlfriend turned wife

Actor Femi Adebayo has taken to his Instagram page to drop a classy birthday message for his wife.

The make-believe merchant describes his wife as his soulmate, gist partner, mum and all.

See what he posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to my darling wife, my joy, my happiness, my Ex-girlfriend, my mum, my gist partner, my all in all😁… Aduke every 18th of September is a day you cherish so much before I met you, and you automatically made me see reasons why the day is special! It’s a day in which a woman with a golden heart was born! . . Omotayo, you are an extreme loyalist of whatever you believe in, hence my number one critic and loyalist! You bring so much joy not only to me but to our family… LLNP honey…. and for the most precious gift (Aridunnu) God gave me through you, I shall eternally be grateful for the cutest boy I’ve ever seen in my entire life! My final proposal to you Aduke is please BE MINE TILL ETERNITY! 😊😁💋💋💋💋💋. I love you @iyanaladuke

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami) on Sep 17, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

