Actor Jigan Babaoja Survives Ghastly Motor Accident

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular comic actor in Yoruba films, Jigan Babaoja was involved in a ghastly motor accident in the late hours of Sunday.

Jigan Babaoja
Actor, Jigan Babaoja

The actor shared a bloodied photo of himself at the scene of the incident while also revealing that he had a strong instinct of not leaving the house.

The ‘sho mo age mi’ actor said the accident which occurred on a federal government road was as a result of a big pothole.

Jigan wrote;

Thank you Allah. I will forever be grateful oh lord ! And my instinct didn’t want to step out of my house today, but am happy that I am alive ! On federal government road, no light , big pothole ! Plenty trailers with no light. Please drive carefully on Naija road, to the guys that rescued me Allah bless you guys ! my car writeoff

0

