Actor Jigan Babaoja Survives Ghastly Motor Accident

Popular comic actor in Yoruba films, Jigan Babaoja was involved in a ghastly motor accident in the late hours of Sunday.
The actor shared a bloodied photo of himself at the scene of the incident while also revealing that he had a strong instinct of not leaving the house.
The ‘sho mo age mi’ actor said the accident which occurred on a federal government road was as a result of a big pothole.
Jigan wrote;
Thank you Allah. I will forever be grateful oh lord ! And my instinct didn’t want to step out of my house today, but am happy that I am alive ! On federal government road, no light , big pothole ! Plenty trailers with no light. Please drive carefully on Naija road, to the guys that rescued me Allah bless you guys ! my car writeoff
