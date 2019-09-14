Actor Jimmy Odukoya Pays Tribute To Late Mom, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya

Nigerian actor, Jimmy Odukoya has taken to his IG page to pay tribute to his late mom, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya.

Sharing a photo of her on his IG page, he wrote;

“You carved your name on the hearts of many !! Your legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they tell about you !! The gift of your live keeps giving !! You would have been 59 today, but what you did and accomplished in your short time , some people never do in a lifetime !! To a LEGEND, to an ICON, to the VOICE OF A GENERATION, to my MOTHER, HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎊🙌🏾🙌🏾. Love you !! Miss you every second of every day !! #legacy #icon #legend #proudson #happybirthdaymum #missyou #loveyou #mymother

Pastor Bimbo died in a plane crash back in 2005.