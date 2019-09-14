Actor Jimmy Odukoya Pays Tribute To Late Mom, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya

by Temitope Alabi
Pastor Bimbo Odukoya
Late Bimbo Odukoya

Nigerian actor, Jimmy Odukoya has taken to his IG page to pay tribute to his late mom, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya.

Sharing a photo of her on his IG page, he wrote;

Read Also: Jimmy Odukoya Talks Marriage, His Late Mom, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya and His Step-Mom

“You carved your name on the hearts of many !! Your legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they tell about you !! The gift of your live keeps giving !! You would have been 59 today, but what you did and accomplished in your short time , some people never do in a lifetime !! To a LEGEND, to an ICON, to the VOICE OF A GENERATION, to my MOTHER, HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎊🙌🏾🙌🏾. Love you !! Miss you every second of every day !! #legacy #icon #legend #proudson #happybirthdaymum #missyou #loveyou #mymother

Pastor Bimbo died in a plane crash back in 2005.

Tags from the story
Bimbo Odukoya, Jimmy Odukoya
0

You may also like

CBN To Introduce N5000, N2000 Notes; N50, N20, N10 Coins

10 Sweet Gestures That Makes You Irresistible To Men

Don’t Be Fooled: Chewing Gum Doesn’t Lead to Weight Loss, Study Suggests

5 No-Fail Ways to Stop Fighting With Your Husband

Fantastic! PHOTOS: The Invention of an Anti-Molestation Female Condom

10 Things Successful People Do In The Mornings

Do Criminal Vetting Procedures Exist in Nigeria?

After Paying Her School Fees & Bills From 100 To 500 Level, Now She Said ‘I Can’t Marry An Illiterate

5 Signs That Your Girlfriend Is About To Leave You

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *