Actor John Dumelo Dragged For Holding The Waist Of A University Undergraduate

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has caused a stir online after a photo of him holding the waist of a student of the University of Ghana.

Twitter users found this inappropriate and took turns to drag the actor.

The popular actor, who was recently elected NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, shad posted photos of himself with some students from the University of Ghana during their matriculation last Saturday on his Twitter handle.

He captioned the photos: “I interacted and took over 2000 pictures with freshers of the University of Ghana during their matriculation yesterday. Even though the time was limited I thank you all for showing up.”

His post, however, has caused any Twitter users coming for him.

See some reactions below;