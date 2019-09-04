Actor RMD Condemns Xenophobia Attacks In South Africa

by Verity
RMD
Richard Mofe Damijo

As more prominent Nigerians continue to join their voices to the cause of ending the gruesome murdering of compatriots in South Africa, Richard Mofe-Damijo(RMD) becomes the latest.

The veteran actor and former politician, in a tweet on Wednesday, urged the federal government to stop beating around the bush and face the real issues that would bring about solutions.

Read Also: RUGA: RMD Fires Back At Follower Who Accused Him Of Fighting A Wrong Cause

His words: My name is Richard Mofe-Damijo and I condemn the attack on foreigners, especially Nigerians in South Africa. I demand that the Nigerian Government stop pussyfooting and kick into tangible, measurable action to protect our brothers in diaspora. I #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks

