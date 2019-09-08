Actress, Angela Okorie Wears Cleavage-Baring Crop Top, Blasts Trolls

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie took to her Instagram page to show off her cleavage-baring crop top and leggings exposing her pant as she looks radiant in new makeup photoshoot.

Angela Okorie
Actress Angela Okorie

It seems it is cleavage-baring season in the movie industry as actors, Eniola Badmus and Onyii Alex bared their cleavages on Instagram earlier.

Also Read: Angela Okorie Narrates Story Behind Her Son’s Birth

However, some of her fans attacked her for exposing too much flesh. The actress was in the mood to reply her trolls.

See picture below:

Angela Okorie
Angela Okorie’s response to trolls
Angela Okorie
Angela Okorie’s response
Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, Eniola Badmus., onyii alex, Trolls
0

You may also like

Victor Osuagwu pictured with Norsemen Confraternity Members in Ghana, Fans react

uber driver sex

Passenger Posts Pictures Of Uber Driver Receiving A Blowjob While Driving Him

‘I suffered emotional and domestic violence in my 2-year marriage’ -Blogger MissPetite confirms marriage crash

Picture Perfect: Tiwa Savage And Kelly Rowland Pose Together

3 Richest Nigerian Football Players

Singer Davido Shows Off His New OBO Diamond Necklace Worth $100,000 – Photos

Jude Okoye Didn’t Attend His brother, Peter Okoye’s Wedding

”Lola Rae is not a babymama, she is a mother” – Uriel Oputa replies Noble Igwe

”Lola Rae is not a babymama, she is a mother” – Uriel Oputa replies Noble Igwe

2 Little Children Of Same Parents Abducted Inside Catholic Church School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *