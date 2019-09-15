Actress, Ayo Adesanya Donates Wheelchair To Crippled Man

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya went out of her way to help a disabled man by donating a new wheelchair.

Ayo Adesanya
The actress who recently turned 50 explained how she met the man some weeks ago after leaving her filming location.

Also Read: Ayo Adesanya Celebrates 50th Birthday With New Photos

The actress revealed that the man begged her to get him a wheelchair on that particular day after she gave him money.

The actress went further to reveal that after buying the wheelchair, she almost gave up helping the disabled man by giving out the wheelchair to someone else after the man disappeared from his spot.

Watch the touching video below:

so like 6 Sundays ago about 7am after i had finished filming on the island @ire_niyi was with me and i was dropping my assistant off so i noticed this man by the roads side…i asked @ire_niyi to hand him some money and i heard him saying tell your mommy that i want to buy a wheel chair … so we left that faithful day so after a few days i told my sis @bunmi_akn if she knew where to get one from…so i had this chair and went back severally to find this man .he was no where to be found ..he was not even coming out …i had almost decided to give it to someone else ..then few days back i was on the island to film and one of my people who knew i was on look out for him decided we drive pass his route … and boom i found him …my main prayer to you today is that your helper will locate you where ever you may be …the Lord will hear your cry amidst multitudes ….and your blessings will not be shared to another ..you and only you will take your blessings …you helper will be relieved he found you whenever he does Bless you Lord we found him🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 @semisignature @surajakiniyi….thank you guys

