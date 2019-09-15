Actress, Ayo Adesanya Donates Wheelchair To Crippled Man

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya went out of her way to help a disabled man by donating a new wheelchair.

The actress who recently turned 50 explained how she met the man some weeks ago after leaving her filming location.

The actress revealed that the man begged her to get him a wheelchair on that particular day after she gave him money.

The actress went further to reveal that after buying the wheelchair, she almost gave up helping the disabled man by giving out the wheelchair to someone else after the man disappeared from his spot.

Watch the touching video below: