Actress Beverly Naya Condemns Xenophobic Attack On Nigerians

by Temitope Alabi
Beverly Naya

Nigerian actress Beverly Naya has also joined the social media campaign against xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The actress in her IG post advised against Africans fighting themselves adding that this needs to stop.

In her words;

Enough is enough! Other Africans are not your enemies! The second you realise that we are one, the better for the continent. This is devastating!
Ps. EVERYONE needs to speak up…YES, that includes you! Spend less time paying attention to who is/isn’t speaking up and more time ACTUALLY SPEAKING UP! Every voice counts…even those with less than a thousand followers! Don’t be a hypocrite!
#SayNoToXenophobia#EveryVoiceCounts

 

Beverly Naya, nigeria, south Africa
