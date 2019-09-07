Actress Eniola Badmus Releases Sexy New Photos As She Turns 42

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus turns 42 today and has taken to social media to release sexy new images of herself.

Sharing the photos, Badmus penned a birthday message which reads:

’65 days ago, I made some projections and seek God’s blessing on them.

‘Today am not only grateful for the granted prayers but extremely excited already for the blessings ahead. I am grateful for multiple endorsements, massive exposure, battles won, new territories, family, the amazing ENIBAD team and more Importantly the gift of HEALTH /LIFE.’

‘Happy Birthday Senator Badoskyyy’