Actress Funke Akindele’s New Gym Photos Will Make You Laugh

by Michael
Iconic Actor, Funke Akindele, is not one to bore her fans and audience.

From staring in hilarious movies to creating her own original contents which have received many awards and recognitions, Funke Akindele is really an asset to Nollywood.

In her new photos,  Funke Akindele is seen hitting the gym in an attempt to make a comeback in her dashing shape.

She shares her gym photos on her social media space, looking so adorable.

She captions the photos in Yoruba, saying: ‘Ye mo Ku o!!!! Size 6 loading ……but make man pikin no faint oo’

See The Photos Here:

Working Out To Get Fit – Funke Akindele

 

