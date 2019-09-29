Actress Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Jaruma Splashes N1M On Comedian Jollof

Shortly after Comedian, Mr. Jollof confirmed the receipt of N1m from sex therapist, Jaruma, following the disqualification of Tacha from the BBNaija house, actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted.

Mr. Jollof got the cash offer after threatening to beat up Tunde Ednut who mocked disqualified housemate, Tacha.

Confirming the receipt of the money via an Instagram post, Mr. Jollof said: ”Jarumaempire just make me well once.”

This prompted Iyabo Ojo to take to his comment section to say: ”you well once.”

What he wrote below:

@jaruma_empire just make me well once 😂😂😂😂😂

What Iyabo Ojo said: