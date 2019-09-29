Actress Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Jaruma Splashes N1M On Comedian Jollof

by Valerie Oke
Actress Iyabo Ojo
Actress Iyabo Ojo

Shortly after Comedian, Mr. Jollof confirmed the receipt of N1m from sex therapist, Jaruma, following the disqualification of Tacha from the BBNaija house, actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted.

Mr. Jollof got the cash offer after threatening to beat up Tunde Ednut who mocked disqualified housemate, Tacha.

Confirming the receipt of the money via an Instagram post, Mr. Jollof said: ”Jarumaempire just make me well once.”

Read Also: BBNaija: E-Money To Gift Tacha N20m Because His Daughter Cried After Her Eviction(VIDEO)

This prompted Iyabo Ojo to take to his comment section to say: ”you well once.”

What he wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@jaruma_empire just make me well once 😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by FREEDOM ATSEPOYI (@mr.jollof_) on Sep 29, 2019 at 2:05am PDT

What Iyabo Ojo said:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Iyabo Ojo, Jaruma, Mr Jollof, Tacha
0

You may also like

TRENDING: Over-Excited Groom Grabs His Bride’s Bosoms During Kissing At Their Wedding (Photos)

Estate agent disappears after duping over 60 people of N300k each in Lagos (Video)

Nigeria Police Force Reacts to Saraki’s Statement that IGP Idris is trying to “frame and implicate”

Foreigners are responsible for attacks – Plateau leaders

Okada rider gags 6-year-old, rapes her and pour sand on her head

Dasukigate: Many Pastors Collected Money For “Spiritual Prayer” – Archbishop Chukwuma Reveals

Fayose officially declares intention to run for 2019 Presidential election

Phone battery explodes in man’s face, while trying…..

What trekking 800m means to Buhari’s second term quest – Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *