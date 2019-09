Actress Tayo Sobola Calls Saidi Balogun Out After Her Fans Were Defrauded

Nollywood actress Tayo Sobola has taken to social media to call out her colleague actor Saidi Balogun who she claimed introduced her to a man who was running a Mecca Trip agency

She said Saidi and another actor Mustapha Solagbade, were the ones who contacted her to take part in it after affirming that the man is not a scammer.

The man, however, absconded after he collected 4.5million Naira from Tayo Sobola Contacts and Five Hundred Thousand from Mustapha Sholagbade contacts.

Read Also: You are an insane illiterate Between actress Tayo Sobola and a troll

She wrote ;

WANTED!!!!! MONTHS AGO I WAS APPROACHED BY @SAIDIBALOGUN AND @MUSTIPHASHOLAGBADE TO GO ON HAJJ/MECCA TRIP WITH THEM SPONSORED BY THIS GUY NAMED IDRIS.

I WAS TALKED INTO BECOMING AN AMBASSADOR FOR HIS COMPANY AND I REFUSED IMMEDIATELY. AFTER MUCH QUESTIONING FROM ME TO @SAIDIBALOGUN AND @MUSTIPHASHOLAGBADE ,THEY ASSURED ME THAT THEY KNOW HIM WELL AND HE’S NOT A SCAMMER. THEN I ACCEPTED THE OFFER OF GOING WITH THEM TO HAJJ. NOW, I WAS SENT A FLIER TO POST ON MY PAGE WHICH IS SUPPOSE TO BE THE PROPER PROCEDURE TO BE TAKEN. NOW, TO CUT ALL LONG STORIES THIS GUY TOOK MONEY FROM SOME OF MY 1 CONTACTS AND SINCE THEN HE HAS NEITHER CALLED ANYONE /PICKED UP CALLS NOR REFUNDED THE MONEY HE COLLECTED . HE’S NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.

MR @SAIDIBALOGUN I HAVE BEEN CALLING AND MESSAGING YOU IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS PLEASE AND PLEASE , KINDLY PROVIDE THIS GUY YOU CLAIM TO KNOW. HE NEEDS TO REFUND THE MONEY HE TOOK FROM MY CONTACTS .

I HAVE TRIED MY BEST TO KEEP THIS OFF THE INTERNET. THIS WILL BE MY FIRST MOVE ON THIS, DONT TEST MY PATIENCE!!! PLEASE HELP ME REPOST THIS OOO!! ATLEAST IF YOU CANT PROVIDE HIM , MAYBE THE INTERNET WILL HELP ME. HIS GIRLFRIENDS PAGE IS @ABOLAJILAWAL22 AND SHE HAS ALSO BEEN CLAIMING NOT TO KNOW HIS WHEREABOUT.

Mustapha Sholagbade posted ;