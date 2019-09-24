Actress Tayo Sobola Drags Saidi Balogun For Introducing Her To A Scammer

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola, who is popularly known as Sotayo-Gaga has accused another actor, Saidi Balogun, of introducing her to a man who duped some of her “contacts.”
Sotayo, on her Instagram page, shared that the alleged scammer, named Idris, has gone underground after he allegedly scammed her followers with the promise he was going to facilitate their trip to Saudi Arabia for the hajj.
READ ALSO – ‘You are an insane illiterate’ – Between Tayo Sobola and a troll
She stated that Saidi Balogun has ignored her calls and messages to mediate and locate the man who is currently at large.
See Her Post Below:
View this post on Instagram
WANTED!!!!! Months ago i was approached by @saidibalogun and @mustiphasholagbade to go on Hajj/mecca trip with them sponsored by this guy named IDRIS. I was talked into becoming an ambassador for his company and i refused immediately. After much questioning from me to @saidibalogun and @mustiphasholagbade ,they assured me that they know him well and he's not a scammer. Then i accepted the offer of going with them to Hajj. Now, i was sent a flier to post on my page which is suppose to be the proper procedure to be taken. Now, to cut all long stories this guy took money from some of my contacts and since then he has neither called anyone /picked up calls nor refunded the money he collected . He's nowhere to be found. Mr @saidibalogun i have been calling and messaging you in the last few months please and please , kindly provide this guy you claim to know. He needs to refund the money he took from my contacts . I have tried my best to keep this off the internet. This will be my first move on this, dont test my patience!!! Please help me repost this ooo!! Atleast if you cant provide him , maybe the internet will help me. His girlfriends page is @abolajilawal22 and she has also been claiming not to know his whereabout.