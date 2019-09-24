Actress, Tayo Sobola Tells Saidi Balogun To Present Man Who Defrauded Her Fans

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola has called out her colleague, Saidi Balogun over a travel agent he introduced her to that defrauded her fans.

The actress expressed that Saidi Balogun and Mustapha Sholagbade, who is also an actor contacted her to be an ambassador for a travel company.

After collecting 4.5m naira from Tayo Sobola’s contacts and also 500k from Mustipha Sholagbade’s contacts, the man is nowhere to be found.

See her posts below: