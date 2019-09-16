Actress Toyin Abraham Serves Lizzy Anjorin Legal Papers For Defamation

by Olayemi Oladotun

The dispute between Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin has taken a new dimension as the former has just slammed the latter with a court case.

Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Popular Nollywood actresses, Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

Recall that Lizzy accused the new mother of creating new Instagram accounts to troll her on the social media platform which led to war of words between the two actresses on Sunday.

Also Read: ‘You Are A Lying Bastard’ – Lizzy Anjorin Slams Toyin Aimakhu

Now, Toyin Abraham has decided to take the issue to court and charge Lizzy Anjorin for accusations which she deemed as defamation of character.

She shared the court papers with quite a deep note:

