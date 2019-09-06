Adamawa Teacher Drugs Pupil With Codeine, Rapes And Impregnates Her

A primary school teacher in Adamawa is currently cooling off in police custody after defiling and impregnating a pupil.

The teacher, Nathan Yusuf, was said to have given the pupil codeine before sexually abusing her.

The Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Nurudeen, said, “On September 2, 2019, around 2.30 pm, we arrested one Nathan Yusuf, 37, a teacher at the Gurel Primary School, Namtari, in the Yola South Local Government Area, on the suspicion of defiling a pupil in his class, who is below 14 years.

“He has confessed to giving her codeine syrup before defiling her. “As soon as we finish our investigation, the suspect will be charged. We are advising parents to be very vigilant and report such crimes to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.”

Speaking with journalists, while being paraded, Yusuf blamed his actions on the devil but promised to take care of the baby after its delivery.