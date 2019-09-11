Afia Schwarzenegger Was Paid To Sleep With A Chinese Dog – Singer Mzbel

by Temitope Alabi
Ghanaian Songstress Mzbel has caused a stir on social media after making a shocking revelation.

According to Mzbel, her former best friend and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger was paid to have sex with a Chinese Dog.

Mzbel went on to say Afia did have sexual affair with the dog in question and was paid for it.

This is coming after Afia, who is quite controversial, took to social media to share chats from men soliciting sex from her.

