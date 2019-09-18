After Losing Siblings, Chified Asks For prayers As Her Mother Lands In The Hospital (Video)

Popular Female footballer, Chi Chi Igbo, also known as Chified, has asked her fans and followers to pray for her and her family.

The footballer revealed that her mom was rushed to the emergency ward after she recently lost her brother and her sister.

Chified also disclosed that her sister’s body is still in the morgue, and she can’t afford to lose her mum.

The footballer begged for prayers while sharing a video of the hospital where her mum is.

“How do you go from the middle child to the first? My whole world has totally changed. I am f*cking weak. My heart is shattered in pieces,” she wrote. “God won’t allow me to bury my only sis and my mum at the same time. Please pray for me and my family. We are going through hell.”

See her post below: