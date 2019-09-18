After Losing Siblings, Chified Asks For prayers As Her Mother Lands In The Hospital (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Female footballer, Chi Chi Igbo, also known as Chified, has asked her fans and followers to pray for her and her family.

Chified
Popular footballer, Chified

The footballer revealed that her mom was rushed to the emergency ward after she recently lost her brother and her sister.

Chified also disclosed that her sister’s body is still in the morgue, and she can’t afford to lose her mum.

The footballer begged for prayers while sharing a video of the hospital where her mum is.

“How do you go from the middle child to the first? My whole world has totally changed. I am f*cking weak. My heart is shattered in pieces,” she wrote. “God won’t allow me to bury my only sis and my mum at the same time. Please pray for me and my family. We are going through hell.”

Read Also: Shatta Bandle Spotted With Paul Okoye In His Mansion (Photo)

See her post below:
Chified's post
Tags from the story
Chi Chi Igbo, Chified
0

You may also like

Hungarian Singer To Sue Beyonce Over Piracy

Student jailed for confessing love for female lawmaker

Maltina Dance All Season 6 Starts in Grand Style

Singer BankyW Bought Himself A Duplex Building At Lekki To Celebrate His 37th Birthday (Photos)

Singer BankyW Bought Himself A Duplex Building At Lekki To Celebrate His 37th Birthday (Photos)

NBA star, JR Smith slammed for taking naked shower photo with daughter

Eniola Badmus Compares Her Weight To Gabourey Sidibe’s

Karrueche Tran In Tears As She Visits IDP Camp In Abuja [Photos]

“Politicians are behind the killings in Plateau state, I have evidence” – House of Reps member, Ahmed Maje says (video)

I Didn’t Lie About Robbers Stealing N14m From My Home – John Okafor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *