After Years Of Domestic Violence, Woman Beheads Husband, Yanks Off His Penis For Dogs To Eat

by Valerie Oke
Fighting couples
Domestic violence

The Ukrainian police authority has arrested a woman for beheading her husband and yanking off his penis for dogs to eat.

Confessing to the crime, the 48-year-old woman simply identified as Maria said she has been suffering from domestic violence for ages and decided to kill her husband to make it stop.

According to an eyewitness who saw Maria shortly after she murdered her husband, she said:

‘Her hands, feet and clothes were in blood.”

“She said, ”I am in trouble. I’ve killed my husband.

“I did not believe her, I thought they had a quarrel and she might have hit him.

“I went to see if he needed medical help.  When I walked into the room, I saw his mutilated body. The bedsheets were soaked with blood.”

