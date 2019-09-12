Again, Simi And Random Troll Fight Dirty On Instagram

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi was in a good mood as she advised her husband’s troll to move along to avoid being insulted.

Adekunle Gold and Simi
Popular Nigerian musicians, Adekunle Gold, and Simi

Simi is married to music entertainer, Adekunle Gold.

The singer took to her Twitter page to advise people to stop wasting their time on stupid things.

Also Read: Rare Bathroom Video Of Adekunle Gold, Simi Having Fun

Responding to the advise, the troll expressed that he doesn’t listen to Adekunle Gold’s songs because he considers them stupid.

Reacting to this, Simi advised him to run along as she is now a changed person.

See the conversation below:

Simi
Simi’s post
