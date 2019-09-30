Ahead Of Man Utd Vs Arsenal Clash, Ebuka Uchendu, Spotted In Manchester (PHOTO)

by Eyitemi
BBNaija host, Ebuka Uchendu
Ahead of the premier league clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, BBNaija host and a die-hard Manchester United fan, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has flown all the way to Manchester to catch a live glimpse of the pulsating encounter.

Sharing a photo of himself en route Old Trafford via his Instagram page, he wrote: ‘What’s up Manchester!!!. Heading out to Old Trafford to watch my @manchesterunited boys play live.’

Tags from the story
arsenal, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, manchester united
