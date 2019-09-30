Ahead Of Man Utd Vs Arsenal Clash, Ebuka Uchendu, Spotted In Manchester (PHOTO)

Ahead of the premier league clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, BBNaija host and a die-hard Manchester United fan, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has flown all the way to Manchester to catch a live glimpse of the pulsating encounter.

Sharing a photo of himself en route Old Trafford via his Instagram page, he wrote: ‘What’s up Manchester!!!. Heading out to Old Trafford to watch my @manchesterunited boys play live.’

What he wrote below: