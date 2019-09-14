Airlift Stranded Nigerians In South Africa With Presidential Jet: Omokri Tells Osinbajo

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to bring home some stranded Nigerians in South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country.

According to Omokri, after attending the funeral of the late Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, which is next door to South Africa, Osinbajo should stop by and pick up some stranded Nigerians in South Africa.

“Dear Pastor Osinbajo, it is good you are representing Nigeria tomorrow at Mugabe’s funeral. Zimbabwe is next door to South Africa. Make sure to stop by to pick up stranded Nigerians in the plane bringing you back. After all, we paid for the plane. But even more importantly, that is what Christ would have done.”

