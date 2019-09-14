Airlift Stranded Nigerians In South Africa With Presidential Jet: Omokri Tells Osinbajo

by Verity
Reno Omokri advise christian to bury their dead ones on time
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to bring home some stranded Nigerians in South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country.

According to Omokri, after attending the funeral of the late Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe, which is next door to South Africa, Osinbajo should stop by and pick up some stranded Nigerians in South Africa.

“Dear Pastor Osinbajo, it is good you are representing Nigeria tomorrow at Mugabe’s funeral. Zimbabwe is next door to South Africa. Make sure to stop by to pick up stranded Nigerians in the plane bringing you back. After all, we paid for the plane. But even more importantly, that is what Christ would have done.”

Read Also: Nigerians Have Turned Every Single Photo Of Me Into Meme: Osinbajo

Tags from the story
Presidential Jet, Reno Omokri, Robert Mugabe Funeral, south Africa, Yemi Osinbajo, zimbabwe
0

You may also like

RCCG Pastor With Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm Killed In Lagos

Infinix Smart 2/Smart 2 Pro comes loaded with amazing features

Bank Using Internet Services Illegally, Manager Arrested

14-Year-Old Boy Who Was About To Become A Father Hangs Himself To Death

Yakubu Aiyegbeni explains shocking World-Cup goal miss

Nigeria don’t have leaders – Former Catholic Archbishop

FUNAAB Lecturer Crushes Two Students To Death, Narrowly Escapes Lynching

How husband killed his Nigerian artiste wife Zainab Alizee, poisoned daughter — Police tell court

Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Dares Federal Government Over Call For Re-arrest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *