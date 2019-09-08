Airplane Conveying Pilgrims From Saudi Arabia Crash-Lands In Niger

by Verity
Airplane

A Max Airplane conveying pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Minna, Niger State crash-landed at the Minna Airport according to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB)

The AIB in a statement described the incident as serious, while explaining that just as the plane was about to land, its engine brushed the runway surface, although no injury was reported.

The incident was said to have occurred around 5 am on Saturday with five hundred and fifty passengers (550) onboard.

Read Also: Meet Simisola Ajibola, Pilot Who Saved 133 Lives By Landing Air Peace Plane Without Front Wheels

However, there are those who claim that the aircraft developed a technical fault resulting in its forceful landing, damaging one of its four engines.

Tags from the story
Max Airline, Minna, saudi arabia
0

You may also like

Burial Postponed As Nwobodo’s Other Sons Move Elder Brother’s Corpse To Unknown Location

#NigeriaDecides: Resist Temptation To Rig Election For Politicians – Jega, NYSC DG Warn Corps Members

Treasury Will Be Prudently And Transparently Managed – AGF

Buying Made-in-Nigeria Goods Will Help Increase Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange

Six Pirates Killed, One Injured In Gunfight With Navy – Commander

Unknown Gunmen Abduct Ex-Senator In Cross River

Lagos Bans Trailer Movement From 6am To 9pm

Woman Attempts To ‘Cut Son Into Half’ in Order To End Relationship With Lover

Okonjo-Iweala loses World Bank Presidency race to US candidate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *