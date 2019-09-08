Airplane Conveying Pilgrims From Saudi Arabia Crash-Lands In Niger

A Max Airplane conveying pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Minna, Niger State crash-landed at the Minna Airport according to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB)

The AIB in a statement described the incident as serious, while explaining that just as the plane was about to land, its engine brushed the runway surface, although no injury was reported.

The incident was said to have occurred around 5 am on Saturday with five hundred and fifty passengers (550) onboard.

However, there are those who claim that the aircraft developed a technical fault resulting in its forceful landing, damaging one of its four engines.